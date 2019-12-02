Annie Awards: ‘Frozen 2’, ‘Missing Link’ And ‘Toy Story 4’ Among Top Nominees

Disney’s uber-successful franchises are the ones to look out for at the 47th annual Annie Awards with Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4 earning eight and six nominations respectively. Meanwhile Laika’s stop-motion animated feature Missing Link nabbed eight noms, matching the aforementioned icy animated sequel.
The aforementioned three animated features are vying for the top prize of Best Feature along with Netflix’s Klaus. In the live-action department, Alita: Battle Angel, Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones, Pokémon Detective Pikachu and Spider-Man: Far From Home are all looking to take home the trophy for Best Character Animation.
On the TV side, Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Harley Quinn and Undone are among the nominees for Best TV/Media – General Audience.
Last year’s winner, Sony Pictures Animation’s dazzling animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won seven out of the seven of the awards for which it was nominated, including Best Animated Feature. It went on to win the same accolade at the Academy Awards.
Read the full list of nominees below.
Best Feature
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Best Indie Feature
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Okko’s Inn
Madhouse
Promare
TRIGGER, XFLAG
Weathering With You
Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Best Special Production
Guava Island “Titles and Prologue”
Six Point Harness / Amazon
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
DreamWorks Animation
Infinity Train “The Perennial Child”
Cartoon Network Studios
SpongeBob SquarePants “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout”
Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.
Zog
Magic Light Pictures
Best Short Subject
Acid Rain
Animoon
DONT KNOW WHAT
Thomas Renoldner
Je sors acheter des cigarettes
Miyu Productions
Purpleboy
Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs
Best VR
Bonfire
Baobab Studios
GLOOMY EYES
ATLAS V
Kaiju Confidential
ShadowMachine
Best Commercial
Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media”
Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere
Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot
Epic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster
Nexus Studios
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ask the Storybots
Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Episode: Changing of the Guard
Disney Television Animation
Let’s Go Luna!
Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris
Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Norman Picklestripes
Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door”
Factory
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Episode: I am Amelia Earhart
Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Best TV/Media – Children
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carried Away
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Niko and the Sword of Light Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train
Titmouse, Amazon Studios
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: “Evil League of Mutants”
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Episode: A Glorious End Part 1
DreamWorks Animation
The Tom and Jerry Show Episode: Calamari Jerry
Warner Bros. Animation
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Big Mouth
Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!
Netflix
BoJack Horseman
Episode: The Client
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Harley Quinn
Episode: So You Need a Crew
Warner Bros. Animation
Tuca & Bertie
Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Undone
Episode: 2. The Hospital
Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
Best Student Film
Con Fuerza
Nichole Tate
Gravedad
Anke Kletsch
The Fox & The Pigeon
Michelle Chua
Un diable dans la poche
Luce Grosjean
Best FX for TV/Media
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming Episode: How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
DreamWorks Animation
VFX Supervisor: Manuel Reyes Halaby
FX Artist: Cristiana Covone
FX Artist: Koya Masubuchi
FX Artist: Jean Claude Nouchy
Compositing Lead: Dustin Henning
Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Secret War Blur for Netflix
FX Artist: Viktor Németh FX Artist: Szabolcs Illés FX Artist: Ádám Sipos
FX Artist: Vladimir Zhovna
My Moon
Episode: My Moon
Eusong Lee, Co-produced with Chromosphere
Compositing Director: Stéphane Coëdel Animation Director, Compositor: Natan Moura
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures
Episode: Episode 115: “Stormtroopers vs. Rebels – Soldiers of the Galactic Empire”
Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.
FX Animator: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Episode: A Glorious End Part 1 DreamWorks Animation
Visual Effects Supervisor: Greg Lev
Visual Effects Supervisor: Igor Lodeiro
Overseas FX Supervisor: Chen Ling
Compositing Supervisor: Brandon Tyra
Best FX for Feature
Abominable
DreamWorks Animation
FX Supervisor: Amaury Aubel FX Supervisor: James Jackson FX Lead: Domin Lee
FX Supervisor: Michael Losure
FX Lead: Alex Timchenko
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin Fiske Alex Moaveni: Alex Moaveni Jesse Erickson: Jesse Erickson
Dimitre Berberov: Dimitre Berberov
Kee Nam Suong: Kee Nam Suong
Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman
Lead CG Effects Artist: David Horsley Senior Technical Director: Peter Stuart Lead Technical Compositor: Timu Khodzhaev
Lead CG Lighter: Joe Strasser
Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Effects Lead: Alexis Angelidis
Effects Artist: Amit Ganapati Baadkar
Effects Artist: Greg Gladstone
Effects Artist: Kylie Wijsmuller
Effects Artist: Matthew Kiyoshi Wong
Weathering With You
GKIDS
Key Animation: Hidetsugu Ito VFX Artist: Yuko Nakajima VFX Artist: Jumi Lee
Chief Photography: Ryosuke Tsuda
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots
Episode: Where Do Planets Come From?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Character Animator: Chris O’Hara Character: Multiple Characters
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Character Animator: Juliane Martin
Character: various
His Dark Materials
Episode: 8
BBC Studios
Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio Character: Iroek
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming Episode: How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
DreamWorks Animation
Character Animator: Andrew Muir
Character: All
Robot Chicken
Episode: Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Character Animator: Scott DaRos
Character: All Characters
Best Character Animation – Animated Feature
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Andrew Ford: Andrew Ford
Character: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner
Character: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani
Character: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins
Character: Alva
Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Animator: Rachelle Lambden
Character: Multiple
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Alita: Battle Angel
Weta Digital
Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens
Avengers: Endgame
Weta Digital
Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo
Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons
Image Engine
Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman
Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor
Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig
Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel
Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Framestore
Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton
Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza
Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn
Lookdev: Leila Gaed
Creature FX TD: Paul Jones
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME
Steven Argula
Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Gears 5 – Cinematic Animation
The Coalition/ Microsoft
Lead Animator: Brian Whitmire
Character: JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz, Reyna, Kait
KINGDOM HEARTS III
SQUARE ENIX
Character Animator: Munenori Shinagawa
Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless
Character Animator: Kayoko Yajima Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless
Character Animator: Koji Hamada Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless
Character Animator: Koji Inoue Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless
Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief
Chromosphere / Within
Character Animator: Tommy Rodricks
Character: Sgt. Salamander, Sinclair Snake
Character Animator: Natan Moura
Character: Sinclair Snake
Character Animator: Nelson Boles
Character: Various
Unruly Heroes
Magic Design Studios
Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi
Character: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC
Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger
Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Character Designer: Keiko Murayama
Character: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux
DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #SweetJustice Pt. 1-4
Warner Bros. Animation
Executive Producer: Lauren Faust Character: N/A
T.O.T.S.
Episode: 101AB: “You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me”/”Whale, Hello There!”
Titmouse / Disney Junior
Lead Character Designer: John Jagusak
Character: tbd
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five
DreamWorks Animation
Art Director: Chris Mitchell
Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz
Victor and Valentino Episode: Know It All Cartoon Network Studios
CHARACTER DESIGNER: FABIEN MENSE
Character: BIG CAMAZOTZ BAT, BABY CAMAZOTZ BAT, REGULAR CAMATOTZ BAT, DON JALAPENO, VICTOR, BAT SWARMS, CODEX HEIROGLYPHS
Best Character Design – Feature
Abominable
DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Character Designer: Nico Marlet Character: ALL
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Character Designer: Bill Schwab
Character: Earth Giants, Mattias, King Runeard, Young Agnarr, Young Iduna, Gale, Ryder, Honeymaren, Soldier
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Character Designer: Torsten Schrank
Character: All Characters
Spies in Disguise
Blue Sky Studios
Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli
Character: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon,
The Addams Family
MGM and BRON Creative
Character Designer: Craig Kellman
Character: Multiple characters
Best Direction – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots
Episode: How Do You Make Music?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Director: Jeff Gill
DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys
Warner Bros. Animation
Director: Natalie Wetzig
Disney Mickey Mouse Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Rilakkuma & Kaoru Episode: Snowman Dwarf for Netflix
Director: Masahito Kobayashi
Ultraman
Episode: Episode 1
Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix
Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama
Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki
Best Direction – Feature
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Director: Jennifer Lee
Director: Chris Buck
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Director: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Director: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Director: Chris Butler
Weathering With You
Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Director: Makoto Shinkai
Best Music – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Composer/Lyricist: Jared Lee Gosselin
Composer: Steve D’Angelo
Composer: Lorenzo Castelli
Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur for Netflix
Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns
Seis Manos
Episode: The Empty Place
VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios
Composer: Carl Thiel
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Episode: Beast Island
DreamWorks Animation
Composer: Sunna Wehrmeijer
The Tom and Jerry Show Episode: Eagle Eye Jerry Warner Bros. Animation
Composer: Vivek Maddala
Best Music – Feature
AWAY
Dream Well Studios
Composer: Gints Zilbalodis
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Composer: Christophe Beck
Composer: Frode Fjellheim
Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Composer: Dan Levy
Spies in Disguise
Blue Sky Studios
Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson
Composer: Theodore Shapiro
Toy Story 4
n/a
Composer: Randy Newman
Best Production Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Production Design: Eastwood Wong
Production Design: Sylvia Liu
Production Design: Elaine Lee
Production Design: Linda Fong
Production Design: Emily Paik
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Production Design: Alan Bodner
Production Design: Brian Woods
Production Design: Steven Nicodemus
Production Design: Laura Price
Production Design: Leonard Robledo
Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Witness Blur for Netflix
Production Design: Alberto Mielgo
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart Episode: EPISODE 106 “Ultraclops”
Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.
Production Design: Khang Le
Production Design: Chris Fisher
Production Design: Gael Bertrand
Production Design: Deodato Pangandoyon
Production Design: Howard Chen
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Episode: The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation
Production Design: Chris Mitchell
Production Design: Chris Turnham
Production Design: Tor Aunet
Production Design: DanBob Thompson
Production Design: Aaron Spurgeon
Best Production Design – Feature
Abominable
DreamWorks Animation
Production Design: Max Boas
Production Design: Paul Duncan
Production Design: Christopher Brock
Production Design: Cecline Da Hyeu Kim
Production Design: Jane Li
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Production Design: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
Production Design: Kirsten Kawamura
Production Design: Woonyoung Jung
Production Design: Iuri Lioi
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Production Design: Szymon Biernaki
Production Design: Marcin Jakubowski
Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Production Design: Nelson Lowry
Production Design: Santiago Montiel
Production Design: Trevor Dalmer
The Addams Family
MGM and Bron Creative
Production Design: Patricia Atchison
Production Design: Maisha Moore
Production Design: Chris Souza
Production Design: Jack Yu
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park
Carole & Tuesday Episode: True Colors Bones for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Shinichiro Watanabe
Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sucker of Souls Blur for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Owen Sullivan
Snoopy in Space
Episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking
Apple
Storyboard Artist: Riccardo Durante
Zog
Episode: N/A
Magic Light Pictures
Storyboard Artist: Max Lang
Best Storyboarding – Feature
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Julien Bisaro
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Storyboard Artist: Julián Nariño
Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Storyboard Artist: Oliver Thomas
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Big City Greens
Episode: Green Christmas
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Voice Talent: Marieve Herington Character: Tilly
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday
20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment
Cast: H. Jon Benjamin
Character: Bob
Steven Universe
Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie
Cartoon Network Studios
Cast: Sarah Stiles
Character: Spinel
Tigtone
Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead”
Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street
Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry
Character: Helpy
Tuca & Bertie
Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Voice Actress: Ali Wong
Character: Bertie
Best Voice Acting – Feature
Abominable
DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor
Character: Jin
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Cast: Josh Gad
Character: Olaf
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Performer: Richard Horvitz
Character: InvaderZim
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Illumination
Cast: Jenny Slate
Character: Gidget
Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Cast: Tony Hale
Character: Forky
Best Writing – TV/Media
Apple & Onion
Episode: Apple’s Short
Cartoon Network Studios
Writer: George Gendi
Writer: Michael Gendi
Writer: Deepak Sethi
Writer: Eric Acosta
Writer: Sean Szeles
BoJack Horseman
Episode: Feel-Good Story
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Writer: Alison Tafel
Pinky Malinky
Episode: Secret
Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Writer: Sheela Shrinivas
Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal
Writer: Rikke Asbjoern
Tuca & Bertie
Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Writer: Shauna McGarry
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Episode: I am Helen Keller
Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group
Writer: Meghan Read
Best Writing – Feature
Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Writer: Jennifer Lee
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Writer: Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Writer: Jérémy Clapin
Writer: Guillaume Laurant
Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Writer: Andrew Stanton
Writer: Stephany Folsom
Weathering With You
Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Story By: Makoto Shinkai
Writer: Makoto Shinkai
Best Editorial – TV/Media
Big Hero 6: The Series
Episode: Prey Date
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominee: Dao Le
Nominee: Joe Molinari
Nominee: Charles T. Jones
Nominee: David Vasquez
DC Super Hero Girls
Episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting
Warner Bros. Animation
Nominee: Torien Blackwolf
Disney Mickey Mouse
Episode: Carried Away
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominee: Tony Molina
Green Eggs and Ham
Episode: Mouse
Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix
Nominee: Margaret Hou
Love, Death & Robots Episode: Alternate Histories Blur for Netflix
Nominee: Bo Juhl
Nominee: Stacy Auckland
Nominee: Valerian Zamel
Best Editorial – Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Nominee: John K. Carr
Nominee: Mark Hester
Nominee: Mary Blee
Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominee: Pablo García Revert
Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Nominee: Stephen Perkins
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Illumination
Nominee: Tiffany Hillkurtz
Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominee: Axel Geddes
Nominee: Torbin Xan Bullock
Nominee: Greg Snyder
