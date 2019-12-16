Anne Heche, Graham McTavish & Michelle Randolph To Star In ‘Chasing Nightmares’ Thriller

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Anne Heche, Graham McTavish, and Michelle Randolph have signed on to star in Chasing Nightmares, a horror thriller from Specter Pictures, the new genre label recently launched as part of producer David Brown’s Clear Horizon. Christopher McGowan wrote the script and is directing the film, which is the first under Specter Pictures’ label.

The plot involves a college student (Randolph) who risks her and her friends’ lives to track down the meaning behind the nightmares she has about a girl and a delusional masked man.

Spencer Daniels, Aubrey Cleland, Jay Huguley, and Dana Daurey are set to co-star as filming is currently underway in Los Angeles. Brown is producing the 828 Media Capital-financed pic alongside Todd Lundbohm of 828 Productions.

Heche was last seen on the big screen opposite Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell in The Best of Enemies from STX as well as NBC’s Chicago P.D. McTavish, who is best known for the TV’s Outlander and The Hobbit trilogy, was also recently seen in Aquaman. Randolph’s credits include House of the Witch and A Snow White Christmas.

Heche is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Untitled Entertainment; McTavish by Artists & Representatives; Randolph by Pakula/King & Associates and D2 Management.

 

