Anna Chlumsky To Star In ‘A Really Good Day’ Dramedy In Works At Showtime From Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman & Film44

Showtime is developing A Really Good Day, a dramedy series based on Ayelet Waldman’s book, with Anna Chlumsky, six-time Emmy nominee for Veep, attached to star. The project hails from Waldman, Michael Chabon, Film44 and CBS TV Studios.

A Really Good Day falls under an overall deal the husband-and-wife team of Waldman and Chabon just signed with CBS TV Studios.

Waldman will write the adaptation of her 2017 book, A Really Good Day: How Microdosing Made a Mega Difference in My Mood, My Marriage, and My Life, about “microdosing” with LSD.

Waldman and Chabon executive produce with Film44’s Peter Berg, Michael Lombardo and Elizabeth Rogers.

At Showtime, Chabon and Waldman also are writing and executive producing The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, a limited series adaptation of Chabon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel novel through CBS Television Studios, which has a big production commitment.

Chlumsky recently signed on as a lead in Inventing Anna, Netflix’s upcoming 10-episode limited drama series from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. She s a six-time Emmy nominee for her supporting role as Amy Brookheimer on Veep, which recently wrapped its seventh and final season on HBO. The actress, who will be seen in the Apple feature Hala, is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Film44, backed by Endeavor Content, has the upcoming USA Network series Dare Me debuting later this month.