Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Returns To MSNBC, Ending Feud

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has ended his feud with MSNBC, appearing Friday on the network’s All In With Chris Hayes show.

Yang said his appearance after weeks of snubs came in an effort to reach as many people as possible.

“I am sitting down for a remote interview with Chris Hayes from South Carolina tonight,” he said before the appearance..”Chris, and other MSNBC journalists, have reached out to me and the team in the past days. I decided that I’d prefer to speak to as many Americans as possible — our message is too important.”

MSNBC omitted Yang from prominent parts of its 2020 coverage, angering the candidate and his supporters. He also decried the amount of speaking he had at November’s Democratic debates, co-moderated by MSNBC and the Washington Post. Prior to the debate, MSNBC also excluded Yang from graphics on polling and previewing the debate.

Yang asked for an on-air apology, and #MSNBCFearsYang trended on Twitter.

“I appreciate everyone’s support,” Yang said Friday. “You all are the best. Let’s get our message out to as many people as possible and shock the world in 38 days.”