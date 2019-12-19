‘Anne with an E’s Amybeth McNulty & ‘V-Wars’ Actress Laura Vandervoort Topline Indie Thriller ‘Maternal’

EXCLUSIVE: Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Laura Vandervoort (Jigsaw, Supergirl), Kris Holden-Ried (Underworld Awakening, Vikings), and Colm Feore (House of Cards, The Umbrella Academy) are set to star in Maternal, a suspense thriller which will be directed by Megan Follows.

Set to begin production at the top of the year, the indie follows the terrifying journey of our protagonist Charley (McNulty) who, after a near-death experience, is haunted by her relationship with her deceased mother.

Chris John penned the script. Producers are Ideal Entertainment in association with RedHill Entertainment along with Dean Armstrong of 16/11 Films. The film will be distributed in Canada on Mother’s Day 2020. The U.S. theatrical release will be announced at a later date.

McNulty will next be seen in the third and final season of Anne with an E, which debuts January 3 on Netflix. Vandervoort can currently be seen opposite Ian Somerhalder in the newly released Netflix series, V Wars, and also in the horror film

Rabid.