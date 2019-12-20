Amy B. Harris Re-Ups ABC Studios Overall Deal, Sells ‘The Prince’ Fashion Drama With Zac Posen To ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Amy B. Harris has teamed with top designer Zac Posen for The Prince, a fashion-themed drama series project in development at ABC. Co-produced by ABC Studios’ based Mandeville TV, it is part of a new two-year overall deal Harris has signed with ABC Studios.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Harris, who has been under pacts at ABC Studios since 2015, serves as executive producer/showrunner on ABC Signature Studios’ upcoming YA series for Amazon’s Prime Video The Wilds, currently filming in New Zealand. Under the new deal, Harris will continue to develop projects for ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios — both part of Disney TV Studios — across all platforms.

“There are very few writers who capture the voice of women like Amy can,” said Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Studios. “Her insightful wit has given us some of the funniest, smartest writing for and about women on television. Her work on The Wilds has been extraordinary, and we knew we wanted to be in business with her exclusively. We’re very glad she did too.”

Written by Harris, The Prince is set in the fantastical but cut throat world of fashion. The series explores the dynamic, mercurial relationships of a family that has mixed personal with business and the toll it takes on loyalty, love, and familial bonds. When the wunderkind designer jeopardizes everything with his brash, larger than life attitude, the livelihood of his own family and the family he has created within his company are at risk of being destroyed.

Harris and Posen, a wunderkind designer himself, executive produce alongside Mandeville’s David Hoberman; Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Harris previously developed and executive produced the CW’s The Carrie Diaries, prequel to Sex and the City, after serving as a writer/ producer on Sex and the City. Harris’ credits also include The Comeback, Gossip Girl, and Designated Survivor. She is repped by Jackoway Tyerman.

At ABC, Mandeville also has in the works Committed, an anthology series based on the iHeartMedia original podcast, from writers Jerome Schwartz and Shannon Goss, and an untitled family restaurant drama (working title Rice) from writer Zahir McGhee. Both are with ABC Studios.