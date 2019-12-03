Amazon’s Second Season Of ‘Jack Ryan’ Averages 4.6M U.S. Viewers In First Week

The second season of Amazon’s tentpole action series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, posted an average minute audience of 4.6 million viewers in the U.S., according to the latest figures from Nielsen.

Nielsen’s Subscription Video On Demand Content Ratings tool found that the show delivered the highest rating of any Amazon series Nielsen has measured. The strong showing was notable because the Halloween release was a surprise sprung on fans by star John Krasinski. It had originally been slated to go live on November 1.

In its first seven days of availability, from October 31 to November 6, the first episode of the season recorded an average minute audience of 7.3 million. On its debut on Halloween (October 31), the pilot drew 950,000 U.S. viewers while over 2 million viewed it on its official release day.

Along with Krasinski in the title role, Wendell Pierce, Noomi Rapace and Michael Kelly returned as co-stars of the series, a co-production Amazon Studios and Paramount Television and produced by Skydance Television.

About 45% of the show’s average minute audience over its first seven days were within the 18-49 demo. The show also pulls in an affluent audience, according to Nielsen. The new numbers show an average household median income of just under $95,000 — higher than both the household median income of the total U.S. ($59,500) and Netflix’s overall average ($69,100).

Because streaming services are increasingly global in their orientation, having a report on U.S. viewership doesn’t necessarily fill in all of the blanks. But unlike its established streaming rival, Netflix, Amazon has volunteered almost no data on its Prime Video programming. The parent company has reported some metrics such as cumulative streaming audiences for attractions like NFL Thursday Night Football.

Here is the episode-by-episode breakdown from Nielsen: