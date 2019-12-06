Amazon Scores Record Sign-Up To Prime Service In UK After “Millions” Tune In For English Premier League Games

Amazon has scored record sign up for its Prime service after “millions” of Brits watched the company dip its toe into Premier League soccer.

The company has claimed that its inaugural Premier League matches, which were aired across three nights this week, helped set records for the most new sign-ups since it launched the Prime service in 2007.

Amazon Prime Video forms part of the overall service, which also includes next day delivery, book deals and music streaming.

The company aired ten matches including Liverpool’s 5-2 win over Everton as well as Manchester United’s win over Tottenham Hotspur. It had over 350 cameras in Premier League stadiums across the country and featured over 70 on-screen talent including Liverpool legend Peter Crouch and former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Although Amazon did not break out the total number of viewers for its matches, it said that “millions” watched. Sky and BT Sport, the other rights holders for the other Premier League matches, generally get between 1M to 2M viewers for key games.

“We’re delighted that millions of football fans enjoyed watching Amazon’s first ever round of Premier League matches on Prime Video,” said Alex Green, the managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe. “We are excited to be the first ever broadcaster to bring fans all 10 games live in a fixture round. We are thrilled and humbled by the positive response from Prime members.”

Next up for Amazon, it will air nine matches on Boxing Day – December 26.