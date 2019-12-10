Amazon Scores UEFA Champions League Rights In Germany

Amazon has continued its push into soccer by scoring rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League in Germany.

Amazon will broadcast matches from the elite European competition on Tuesday nights from the 2021/22 soccer season. Sky Deutschland and sports streamer DAZN currently show the Champions League in Germany.

“We’re excited to bring Uefa Champions League football to our customers in Germany,” said Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe.

Amazon has secured a smaller package of rights in Germany, with bidding still ongoing on the remaining rights, which could yet remain with Sky Deutschland.

The move follows Amazon broadcasting the Premier League for the first time in the UK last week, helping set records for the most new sign-ups since it launched Prime in 2007, as “millions” of Brits tuned in.

The Jeff Bezos-owned streamer is also building on its All or Nothing: Manchester City documentary with a series following Tottenham Hotspur this season.