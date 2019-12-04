Amazon Suffers Scattered Issues On First Night Of Premier League Coverage In The UK

Amazon made a small bit of British TV history on Tuesday night, becoming the first streaming service to broadcast live English Premier League football. But its coverage was not without the odd hitch.

Amazon Prime Video users got in touch with the company to report issues with their feed, as they attempted to tune into coverage of Burnley v Manchester City and Crystal Palace v Bournemouth.

A number of users posted images of their television showing the error message, “Something went wrong.” Others reported issues with buffering, while some complained about the lag in their stream.

The Amazon Help Twitter account was responding to people on the social media site, urging them to go through its troubleshooting steps and apologizing for the “poor experience.”

Below are a couple of examples of typical complaints on Tuesday night:

Anyone else having trouble steaming @amazonuk @amazon tonight? It’s not even the most popular game! #AmazonPrime it’s as bad as an illegal free years ago! #EPL pic.twitter.com/ecjE377nLY — David (@topvillafan) December 3, 2019

Downdetector also showed a spike in problems (see below) with Amazon Prime Video in the UK between the hours of 7PM and 10PM, when Gabby Logan anchored coverage from Turf Moor for the Manchester City game and Eilidh Barbour hosted coverage from Selhurst Park. The issues did not appear to be widespread, however, with a peak of just 261 complaints about problems on the internet outage tracker.

Some Amazon users also posted on Twitter to say their feed was just fine. This included The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney:

TBF, my stream – ironically on a Sky broadband – is pretty smooth. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) December 3, 2019

Bigger tests for Amazon’s coverage lie ahead. On Wednesday night, the streaming service will show six games simultaneously. Then, on December 26, Amazon will broadcast nine games in total. Amazon’s coverage is produced by Sunset+Vine, which is owned by Welsh production group Tinopolis.