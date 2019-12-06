‘Altered Carbon’: Will Yun Lee To Return For Season 2 Of Netflix Sci-Fi Drama

EXCLUSIVE: There will be a familiar face in the anticipated second season of Netflix sci-fi series Altered Carbon.

Will Yun Lee, who starred in season 1 as the original Takeshi Kovacs, is returning for the second season in a recurring role. Anthony Mackie is currently playing Takeshi Kovacs. Lee’s upcoming role is being kept under wraps. (In the world of Altered Carbon, which is based on the science fiction novels by Richard K. Morgan, the journey of Takeshi Kovacs spans hundreds of years, many different bodies, and planets).

Produced by Skydance Television, Altered Carbon takes place over 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. The upcoming season features an entirely new mystery and mission — with new sleeves and new characters — while also examining the search for meaning and love when you live for centuries, and you must continue to live with what you have done in your past.

Lee currently is wrapping up his third season on ABC’s hit drama series The Good Doctor as Dr. Alex Park. He is best known for his roles in Falling Water, Hawaii Five-0, Rampage, San Andreas, Spy and The Wolverine</em and the feature trilogy Rogue Warfare. Lee will also voice Mr. Wong alongside Jackie Chan, John Cho and Constance Wu in the Sony animated feature Wish Dragon set to release internationally in 2020. Lee is repped by Wonder Street and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.