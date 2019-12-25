Allee Willis Dies: Songwriter Of ‘Friends’ Theme Was 72

Click to Skip Ad
Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Emmy-nominated and Grammy-winning songwriter Allee Willis died Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. She was 72. Willis’ long-term partner Prudence Fenton announced her death on Instagram. “Rest In Boogie Wonderland Nov 10,1947-December 24, 2019,” he wrote next to a photo of Willis, referring to one of the Earth, Wind & Fire hits Willis had co-written.

Willis also composed “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts, which was used as a theme song for NBC’s hugely popular comedy series Friends and became one of the biggest TV theme song hits ever. “I’ll Be There for You” earned Willis an Emmy nomination.

Willis also co-wrote the Broadway musical The Color Purple and the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack, winning Grammy awards for both.

In addition to “Boogie Wonderland”, Willis’ collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire produced the hit “September”. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Here is Friends’ theme song:

