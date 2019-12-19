Sony & Warner’s Asian Streamer HOOQ Inks Content Distribution Deal With All3Media

All3Media International has signed a content sales deal with HOOQ, the Southeast Asian streaming service launched in 2015 as a joint venture between Sony Pictures Television, Warner Bros and Singapore telco Singtel.

Under the deal, All3Media will sell HOOQ Originals internationally, unless the rights are retained by the production company or by HOOQ. To give you an idea of the scale of HOOQ originals push, the platform has commissioned 63 shows since it launched and wants to deliver 100 by June 2020.

All3Media will represent shows including Indonesian crime thriller Brata, which stars Oka Antara as a gifted detective with a photographic memory. A second season is currently in production. Other titles include, She’s a Terrorist & I Love Her, created by Ministry of Funny’s Terence Chia and Haresh Tilani, and factual shorts series Sex Talks with Dr. Holmes, made by Ninjadog Studios in the Philippines.

Maartje Horchner, EVP of content at All3Media International, said: “Forming key collaborations with dynamic partners such as HOOQ – which is actively investing in developing internationally appealing original projects – is a vital part of our ongoing growth strategy.”