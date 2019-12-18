All3Media America Ups Justin Medeiros To EVP Production

All3Media America veteran Justin Medeiros has been promoted to EVP of Production, from his current SVP role. Reporting to CEO Tim Pastore, Medeiros will now oversee production for the ten All3Media America companies based out of the production and post studio in Los Angeles. Projects under Medeiros’ purview include current and upcoming series Flirty Dancing (Fox), Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox), The Hustler (ABC), Chrisley Knows Best (USA), Homestead Rescue (Discovery) and Top Elf (Nickelodeon).

“Justin has been with All3Media America since the beginning, inspiring his team and our production companies every day with his leadership,” said Pastore. “Nothing brings me more pleasure than the opportunity to recognize his commitment to excellence and the company as he leads our production team into the future.”

Prior to joining All3Media, Medeiros was a freelance producer and spent five years at the beginning of his career as a field production coordinator for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He was also a producer for NBC at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino and the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, for which he received an Emmy Award.

“All3Media America is a fantastic organization with amazing people, programs and continued growth,” said Medeiros. “I am fortunate to be on this journey with so many great and talented colleagues as we continue to push the boundaries of content production.”