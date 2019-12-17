Ali Larter To Star In & Executive Produce Single Mom Cheerleader Comedy ‘The Sidelines’ From Kate Gersten & Ben Stiller In The Works At Fox

Fox has put in development The Sidelines, a single-camera half-hour comedy starring and executive produced by Heroes alumna Ali Larter, from writer Kate Gersten (The Good Place), Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Productions and SideCar Content Accelerator. The project is a co-production between SideCar and Fox Entertainment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Gersten IMDB

Written by Gersten, The Sidelines follows a newly separated mother of two (Larter), who, at age 40, decides to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a professional cheerleader. Against all odds, she makes the squad for a local Detroit football team and becomes the accidental den mother to this group of scrappy, resilient young women — and rediscovers herself in the process.

Stiller Shutterstock

Gersten and Larter executive produce with Gail Berman for SideCar; Alissa Vradenburg; and Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn for Red Hour. Laura Vikmanis is consulting producer.

Larter played sports agent Amelia Slater on Fox drama series Pitch. Known for her starring role as Tracy Strauss in Heroes, Larter was the female lead in the CW’s Legends and recently recurred on The Rookie and Splitting Up Together. Her film credits include Final Destination, Legally Blonde and Resident Evil: Extinction. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and Gersh.

Gersten most recently was a co-producer on The Good Place, and she previously wrote on Mozart in the Jungle.

Stiller also is directing and executive producing Home, a single-camera comedy based on the British series, with Stacey Traub which has received a put pilot commitment at NBC. He also has workplace thriller Severance with Adam Scott, which has received a series order at Apple, and is executive producing a friends comedy with Hannah Marks and Corinne Brinkerhoff, which sold to the CW.