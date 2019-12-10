Alec Baldwin & Bella Thorne Join Malin Akerman In ‘Chick Fight’

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin and Bella Thorne have joined the cast of Chick Fight, the indie action comedy starring and to be produced by Malin Akerman. Paul Leyden is directing Joseph Downey’s original script for the pic, which is being produced by Yale Productions and Idiot Savant Pictures. A January shooting start is in the works.

Akerman stars as Anna, who still hasn’t reconciled with the recent death of her adored mother. She’s just discovered that her loving and supportive father is gay, and she accidentally burns down her uninsured coffee shop after learning a thrown joint and a spilled bottle of moonshine don’t mix. Knowing Anna needs to be abruptly shaken and stirred from her deep funk, her best friend takes her to an all-women underground fight club where she encounters an eclectic cast of characters.

Thorne plays Olivia, the club’s intimidatingly perfect and most brutally efficient fighter, who quickly becomes a rival in and out of the ring. Baldwin plays reclusive trainer Jack Murphy, who helps Anna slowly rediscover herself, her inner strength and true purpose in the most primal of ways.

Akerman is producing with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Michael J. Rothstein, Idiot Savant’s Anne Clements, and Ash Christian. Tiffany Boyle and Elsa Ramo are executive producing, with Yale’s Russ Posternak, Jon Keeyes and Jesse Korman co-producers.

Thorne is repped by CAA, Thirty Three Management, Strategic and Hirsch Wallerstein.