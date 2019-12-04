Click to Skip Ad
AFI Awards TV: ‘Chernobyl’, ‘Game Of Thrones’, ‘Fosse/Verdon’ Make The Top 10

HBO; FX

Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, Pose and Succession are among the American Film In 10 outstanding TV programs of the year, with some old-guard shows taking their final bows (Game of Thrones, Veep) and an embrace of diversity evident in others (Pose, Watchmen, When They See Us).

An AFI Special Award, designated for a work of excellence outside the Institute’s criteria for American film and television, was given to Fleabag.

The 10 outstanding TV programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image are:

  • Chernobyl
  • The Crown
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • Game of Thrones
  • Pose
  • Succession
  • Unbelievable
  • Veep
  • Watchmen
  • When They See Us
