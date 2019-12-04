AFI Awards Film: ‘The Irishman’, ‘1917’, ‘Little Women’ Among Top 10

Netflix’s Martin Scorsese mob drama The Irishman, which has already picked up Best Picture wins from critics groups, is one of 10 films named to the American Film Institute’s AFI Motion Pictures of the Year list.

The diverse group for 2019 includes everything from indies like Lulu Wang’s A24 pic The Farewell to a comic book tentpole in Warner Bros’ Joker (see the full list below).

Netflix was one of three studios to place two titles on the organization’s annual list, now in its 20th year. The streamer also placed Marriage Story on the list, while Warner Bros had Joker and Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell. Sony had Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

AFI also recognized Bong Joon Ho’s Sony Classics pic Parasite with an AFI Special Award, designated for a work of excellence outside the Institute’s criteria for American film and television.

All honorees will gather January 3 at the AFI Awards’ private luncheon in Los Angeles.

Here’s this year’s film winners:

AFI Motion Pictures of the Year

1917

Universal

THE FAREWELL

A24

THE IRISHMAN

Netflix

JOJO RABBIT

Fox Searchlight

JOKER

Warner Bros

KNIVES OUT

Lionsgate

LITTLE WOMEN

Sony

MARRIAGE STORY

Netflix

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Sony

RICHARD JEWELL

Warner Bros

Special Award

PARASITE

Sony Pictures Classics