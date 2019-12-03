‘Adventure Time’ Creator’s New Show, ‘Catbug,’ In The Works At Frederator Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Frederator Studios, the Wow! Unlimited Media entity behind the animated hit Adventure Time, is developing a new series based on Catbug, a property with demonstrated appeal in the Gen Z realms of TikTok and animated GIFs.

The company has begun shopping a Catbug series to streaming and linear networks, planning to supplement it with a social networking plan, short-form animated videos, e-books and web comics. Pendleton Ward, who created the long-running Adventure Time, is also the creator of Catbug.

The title character was featured in the Frederator digital series Bravest Warriors, which has drawn 25 million views and more than 400,000 likes on videos starring Catbug. On TikTok, the character has garnered 135 million views, while GIFs on Giphy.com featuring Catbug have recorded 200 million loops.

In addition to Adventure Time for Cartoon Network, Frederator’s credits include Castlevania for Netflix and Bee & Puppycat for YouTube channel Cartoon Hangover. The studio was founded by Fred Seibert, an animation specialist whose early career was marked by pioneering executive posts at MTV and Nickelodeon as both networks emerged as major pop-culture forces.

Catbug has “become a true meme or internet culture, spurring parodies and references to his quirky lines from the show,” said Seibert, who is CEO of Frederator and Chief Creative Officer of Wow! Unlimited Media.

In a dramatically evolving animation and kids entertainment sector, Wow! Unlimited has put a stake in the ground, especially in the digital and streaming arena. Its shows include Netflix series Castlevania, ReBoot: The Guardian Code, Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (with Mattel) and Spy Kids Mission Control. It is also behind Bee & PuppyCat and Costume Quest , which streams on Amazon Prime Video.