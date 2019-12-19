Adrien Brody To Star In ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ Epix Series Based On Stephen King Short Story From Epix Prods.

Epix has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to Jerusalem’s Lot, a drama based on the short story by Stephen King to star Oscar winner Adrien Brody. The series is the first from Epix Productions as Epix becomes the latest cable/premium network to launch an in-house production arm.

Jerusalem’s Lot hails from writers Peter and Jason Filardi and producer Donald De Line (Ready Player One, Wayward Pines). Production is slated to begin in May 2020 in Halifax, Nova Scotia with an eye towards a fall 2020 premiere.

The project reunites Peter Filardi, King and Epix President Michael Wright. Salem’s Lot, a two-part TNT miniseries written by Filardi and King based on King’s 1975 novel, was one of the highest profile projects Wright shepherded as VP Movies and Miniseries at the Turner network. He went on to become SVP Original Programming for TNT, President and Head of Programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies, and CEO of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners before joining Epix in 2017.

Written by the Filardi brothers, Jerusalem’s Lot the series is set in the 1850s. It follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

The Filardi brothers, who also serve as showrunners, executive produce with De Line via his De Line Productions, which produces with Epix.

“This series is an intense, absolutely terrifying reimagining of classic gothic horror,” Wright said. “We can’t wait to work with the exceptional team of Donald De Line and Jason and Peter Filardi, along with our phenomenal lead actor, Adrien Brody…and of course, when it comes to horror, it doesn’t get any better or more masterful than Stephen King.”

Brody won the Oscar and Cesar Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of real-life Holocaust survivor Wladislaw Szpilman in Roman Polanski’s The Pianist. He is to date the youngest person to have received the Oscar in that category. Next up, he will star in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch as well as Charlie Day’s directorial debut, El Tonto. Brody most recently guest-starred in Season 4 of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders on BBC and Netflix. Brody, who received both Emmy and SAG award nominations for his portrayal of Harry Houdini in History’s biopic, Houdini, is repped by CAA.

Jerusalem’s Lot also was printed in the illustrated edition of Salem’s Lot, both of which are set in the fictional town of Preachers Corners, Maine. It was recently referenced in the second season of Stephen King/J.J. Abrams’ Hulu series Castle Rock. Peter Filardi also penned the 1990 feature Flatliners.

Jason Filardi’s feature writing credits include 17 Again, Drum and Bringing Down the House.