Adhir Kalyan To Headline ‘United States Of Al’ CBS Comedy Pilot From Chuck Lorre

EXCLUSIVE: Rules of Engagement alum Adhir Kalyan is set for the title role in The United States Of Al, CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from The Big Bang Theory co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre, fellow Big Bang executive producers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, TV personality and scholar of religious studies Reza Aslan and Warner Bros. TV.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Goetsch and Ferrari, The United States of Al is about the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir aka Al (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Lorre Shutterstock

Goetsch and Ferrari executive produce with Lorre, Aslan and Mahyad Tousi. Warner Bros. Television produces with Lorre’s studio-based Chuck Lorre Productions.

South African actor Kalyan made his American television debut in another buddy/fish-out-of-water comedy set in the Midwest, the CW’s Aliens in America, in which he played a Pakistani exchange student staying with a teenage boy and his family in Wisconsin.

Kalyan went on to co-star on CBS’ comedy series Rules of Engagement, playing the series-regular role of Timmy for five seasons. He remained on the CBS comedy executives’ radar and was cast in the network’s half-hour pilot To Whom It May Concern last season.

Kalyan recently recurred in the fifth season of Arrested Development on Netflix and in Jill Soloway’s Amazon series I Love Dick. His recent feature credits include A Nice Girl Like You, opposite Lucy Hale, and Chemical Hearts, opposite Lili Reinheart.

Kalyan is repped by UTA, Thruline Entertainment and Jackoway Austen.

2019 CBS Pilots & Series Orders