Adam McKay’s L.A. Lakers Project Gets Series Order At HBO

HBO has given a series order to The Untitled Lakers Project, a one-hour limited series drama based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, produced by Oscar winner Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries. The project marks the first limited series under Hyperobject Industries’ recently announced five-year, first-look television deal with HBO, to develop content for both HBO and HBO Max.

Written by Max Borenstein (Godzilla), based on Pearlman’s book, The Untitled Lakers Project is a fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties—a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.

HBO

Cast includes John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss; Jason Clarke as Jerry West; Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson; Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman; Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss; DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon; Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani; Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr.; Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn; Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling; Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper; Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani; Tamera Tomakili as Earletha ‘Cookie’ Kelly and Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen.

Borenstein executive produces the series with McKay, who directs the pilot, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Jim Hecht is Co-Writer of Story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.

“Alongside Adam McKay and Max Borenstein, HBO couldn’t be more thrilled to examine one of professional sports’ most beloved empires,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming. “Across 1980s Los Angeles, we’ll experience the exhilarating ride of a team that dominated a decade of basketball, and watch them not only achieve iconic status but transform the sport in every way.”

Hyperobject Industries’ team includes McKay’s longtime producer Kevin Messick and producers Todd Schulman and Betsy Koch. McKay and Messick continue to serve as Executive Producers on HBO’s critically acclaimed and recently named AFI Award honoree Succession, which will head into production next year for its third season.