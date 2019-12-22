Adam Driver To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ In January

Adam Driver, who helped kick off Season 44 of Saturday Night Live as host of the season premiere in Sept. 2018, will now help usher in 2020 as host of the first new SNL episode of the new year.

NBC

During the Christmas-themed Dec. 21 installment of SNL hosted by Eddie Murphy with musical guest Lizzo, it was announced that Driver will be host when SNL returns from a break on Jan. 25 with Halsey as musical guest. Like Driver, Halsey also was on the show last season; she served both as host and musical guest in February.

Driver is now in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker and is garnering awards attention for his starring role in Netflix’s Marriage Story. His Marriage Story co-star Scarlett Johansson was SNL host last week.

This will be Driver’s third time hosting SNL, he made his hosting debut during Season 41.