ABC’s ‘World News Tonight’ Wins November Sweep In Total Viewers & Key Demo

World News Tonight anchor David Muir reported from the USS Florida submarine in the eastern Mediterranean last month.

ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir beat the other broadcast network evening newscasts in the November sweep by posting a win in total viewers and a narrow victory in the key 25-54 audience.

The network said that it was the first time since 1996 that the newscast posted a November victory in both categories. It also said that it was the 13th consecutive sweep win for the newscast in total viewers.

According to Nielsen data, World News Tonight had 8.95 million total viewers, compared with 8.16 million for NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and 5.78 million for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. Compared with the same period last year, World News Tonight was up 3%, NBC Nightly News was down 4%, and CBS Evening News was down 8%. All figures are Live+Same Day.

In the 18-54 category, World News Tonight averaged 1.754 million viewers, NBC Nightly News had 1.748 million and CBS Evening News posted 1.13 million. All the networks were down versus the same period last year, with ABC dropping by 4%, NBC by 8% and CBS by 13%.

Nightly News did beat World News Tonight in the 18-49 demo, with 1.22 million viewers. ABC had 1.18 million and CBS had 817,000.