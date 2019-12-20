ABC News Sets Jeffrey Epstein Special & Podcast

ABC News is delving into the sordid world of Jeffrey Epstein with a two-hour broadcast special and eight-part companion podcast. Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein will air Thursday, January 9 at 9 PM ET on ABC.

The two-hour special looks at Epstein’s life and background, raising questions and uncovering details about how he made his money; his relationships with many notable individuals; his decades of sexually abusing young girls, including emotional accounts from two sisters about how he manipulated them; and the federal sex trafficking charges he faced before he died. It features material from a 2003 interview in which Epstein discusses his life; deposition tapes of Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators; police interviews with the young girls; and their personal reactions today to seeing Epstein appear in court last summer.

The podcast, hosted by ABC News’ Mark Remillard, is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and the ABC News app starting January 9 with new episodes posting every Thursday.

The special and podcast come weeks after right-wing site Project Veritas posted a video in which ABC News’ Amy Robach is caught in a hot mic moment complaining that the network did not go with an interview she landed with one of Epstein’s accusers. In a statement, Robach said that she was caught “in a private moment of frustration.”

Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein is the ninth installment in the top-rated Truth and Lies series that premiered in 2017. Previous installments featured the Menendez brothers, Charles Manson, Watergate, Laci Peterson, Waco, Tonya Harding, Jonestown and Monica Lewinsky/Bill Clinton.