Apple News Partners With ABC News On 2020 Campaign And Election Coverage

ABC News and Apple News are partnering on coverage of the 2020 presidential election, starting with plans for a Democratic debate on Feb. 7 in New Hampshire.

For that event, Apple News will feature ABC News videos and live streaming, as well as graphics and polling data. WMUR-TV also is a partner in hosting the debate.

James Goldston, president of ABC News, said that the partnership “will enable millions more people to have a deeper understanding of the key issues, candidates and events by providing straightforward information, insight and context during the entire 2020 cycle — reaching our audience anywhere and anytime they want breaking and in-depth news.”

“Access to quality news and trusted information is always important, and never more so than in an election year,” said Apple News editor in chief Lauren Kern,. “We’re proud to partner with ABC News to present the millions of people who use Apple News each day with dynamic live coverage and responsible analysis during the major news moments of the 2020 election.”

The partnership will extend through the inauguration in 2021.

The Feb. 7 debate, which was announced last week, will be the second that ABC News has hosted this cycle, having also produced an event in September.