ABC Nabs ‘Moss Landing’ Music Drama From Lee Shipman, Lee Daniels & Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley With Penalty

ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to Moss Landing, a romantic music drama from The Son and Hemlock Grove co-creator Lee Shipman, Empire and Star co-creator Lee Daniels and his Lee Daniels Entertainment, Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and his CuzBro production company, and 20th Century Fox TV, where Daniels is under an overall deal.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Shipman, who also serves as showrunner, Moss Landing, set in a small Florida coastal town, follows Marion James, a disgraced country star, and Sky Miller, an African-American gospel and soul singer in a sweeping love story. Over the course of the first season, we’ll unravel the mysteries of Marion and Sky’s troubled pasts, watch them navigate the highs and lows of rebuilding their lives, and experience the love that binds them together, all set to genre blending music numbers.

Shipman executive produces with Daniels and Marc Velez for Lee Daniels Entertainment and Kelly via CuzBro, along with Stephen Snedden and Justin Halliwell. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Shipman co-created and executive produced The Son drama series, which aired for two seasons on AMC, and Hemlock Grove, which aired for three seasons on Netflix.

Daniels is currently executive producer on Empire, co-created with Danny Strong, which is in its sixth season on Fox.

Kelley, a Florida native, is best known as a member of the Nashville-based music duo Florida Georgia Line. Their first studio album, Here’s to the Good Times, was the sixth best selling album of 2013. They subsequently released albums Anything Goes in 2014 and Dig Your Roots in 2016.