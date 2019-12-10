AACTA International Awards Nominations Led By ‘The Irishman’, ‘Hollywood’, ‘Joker’ & ‘Parasite’

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts has unveiled nominees for its 9th AACTA International Awards with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman leading at six mentions. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood landed five nods while Todd Philipps’ Joker and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite have four each. Those titles will compete for the International AACTA Award for Best Film alongside David Michod’s The King which recently won four prizes at the main AACTA ceremony in Oz. The AACTA International Awards will be handed out on January 3 in Los Angeles.
Also in the mix of nominees this year, Bombshell had a strong showing, missing out on the Best Film field but scoring four mentions overall. The Supporting Actress category is dominated by Australians with Toni Collette for Knives Out and Nicole Kidman for Bombshell among nominees as well as Margot Robbie who scored two mentions for both Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Robbie’s double nomination within the same category is a first for the AACTAs.
Related Story
Netflix's Ted Sarandos: 'The Irishman' Was Seen By 26.4M Global Accounts In First Week - Update
The AACTA International Awards recognize film excellence regardless of geography and are determined by the Oz Academy’s International Chapter which is made up of 150 Australian screen professionals, many of whom overlap with AMPAS and BAFTA.
Here’s the full list of nominees revealed today:
AACTA International Award for Best Film
The Irishman
Joker
The King
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
AACTA International Award for Best Direction
1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Paraisite – Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor
Christian Bale – Ford V Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain And Glory
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor
John Lithgow – Bombshell
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Song Kang-Ho – Parasite
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress
Toni Collette – Knives Out
Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.