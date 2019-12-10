AACTA International Awards Nominations Led By ‘The Irishman’, ‘Hollywood’, ‘Joker’ & ‘Parasite’

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts has unveiled nominees for its 9th AACTA International Awards with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman leading at six mentions. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood landed five nods while Todd Philipps’ Joker and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite have four each. Those titles will compete for the International AACTA Award for Best Film alongside David Michod’s The King which recently won four prizes at the main AACTA ceremony in Oz. The AACTA International Awards will be handed out on January 3 in Los Angeles.

Also in the mix of nominees this year, Bombshell had a strong showing, missing out on the Best Film field but scoring four mentions overall. The Supporting Actress category is dominated by Australians with Toni Collette for Knives Out and Nicole Kidman for Bombshell among nominees as well as Margot Robbie who scored two mentions for both Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Robbie’s double nomination within the same category is a first for the AACTAs.

The AACTA International Awards recognize film excellence regardless of geography and are determined by the Oz Academy’s International Chapter which is made up of 150 Australian screen professionals, many of whom overlap with AMPAS and BAFTA.

Here’s the full list of nominees revealed today:

AACTA International Award for Best Film

The Irishman

Joker

The King

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

AACTA International Award for Best Direction

1917 – Sam Mendes

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Paraisite – Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor

Christian Bale – Ford V Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain And Glory

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor

John Lithgow – Bombshell

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Song Kang-Ho – Parasite

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress

Toni Collette – Knives Out

Nicole Kidman – Bombshell

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood