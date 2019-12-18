‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Teaser Finally Making Noise Outside Sneak Peek Screenings

You no longer need to buy a ticket to Black Christmas to see 30 seconds of A Quiet Place Part II: Paramount Pictures just released the tense, spooky teaser (along with the film’s poster and a new image), with the promise of a full trailer coming on New Year’s Day.

John Krasinski’s much-anticipated follow-up to his hit, hushed 2018 chiller will be released to theaters on March 20, 2020, but today’s brief clip offers at least some muted clues: In the wake of the last film’s deadly events, at least some of the Abbott family (played by Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) are still walking – quietly, quietly – with Blunt’s matriarch Evelyn Abbott stepping carefully on a bandaged foot that must set the teaser’s action immediately following the first film’s ending (when her foot was injured).

The brief clip depicts Evelyn leading the two kids – all barefoot, of course – along a trail of sand until it ends, forcing the walkers to try their feet on the crunchier forest floor. The clip ends with the potentially monster-alerting sound of Evelyn’s footfall on leaves.

The clip was unveiled, unannounced, over the weekend before select theatrical screenings of Black Christmas.

Paramount’s synopsis for the Quiet sequel: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Written and directed by Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II is exec produced by Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano and Aaron Janus, with Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski producing.

Based on characters created by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, Quiet Place 2 stars Blunt, Simmonds, Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

Paramount releases A Quiet Place Part II to theaters, Dolby Cinema and Imax on March 20, 2020.

