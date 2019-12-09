9th Annual Streamy Awards Honors ‘Good Mythical Morning’ As Show Of The Year

The results of the 9th Annual Streamy Awards are in, presented tonight live at the Beverly Hilton and streamed worldwide by YouTube.

The Streamys honor the best in online entertainment and the creators behind it. The annual event brings together the biggest names in online entertainment for a night of celebration, discovery, and recognition.

This year’s show included appearances by Emma Chamberlain, David Dobrik, Paris Hilton, Derek Hough, Casey Neistat, and Hannah Stocking, among others.

. The Streamys, which went host-less for the first time, featured the show’s inaugural collaborators. Emma Chamberlain coached this year’s Breakout Creator nominees on how to give a good acceptance speech. DIY creators Mr. Kate got distracted while presenting the Lifestyle award and re-designed Joey Graceffa’s table. Rosanna Pansino was joined by her friend iJustine for some live cookie decorating prior to presenting the Health and Wellness award Engineer Mark Rober unleashed a confetti-filled award presentation for the Technology category and Comedian Brandon Rogers hosted the first ever live Streamys game show “You Don’t Know Squad.” Patrick Starrr treated the audience to a world premiere of his new song “6 Days of Christmas” and Hannah Stocking , dressed as an elf, gave out topical gifts to creators Marques Brownlee, David Dobrik, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, and Kian & JC. Additional highlights included multi-platinum-selling artist Normani, who gave a performance of her hit “Motivation,” and pop singer Kim Petras who performed her hit single, “Icy” after a special introduction from entrepreneur and DJ Paris Hilton. TikTok personality Brittany Tomlinson, aka ‘Kombucha Girl,’ served as the evening’s Trophy Presenter.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the winners of twenty-three Streamy Awards were given out at the Streamys Premiere Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica. That evening was hosted by Niki and Gabi in advance of the Friday main event.

Lil Nas X, Ninja and JoJo Siwa were among the recipients of this year’s Premiere Awards, honoring a wide range of established and emerging talent leveraging today’s digital platforms to entertain, educate and inspire.The Friday Night Winners:

AUDIENCE CHOICE Creator of the Year

Collins Key

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Loren Gray

MrBeast

Ninja

Safiya Nygaard

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau **WINNER** Show of the Year

Chicken Girls

Escape the Night: Season 4

The Game Master

Good Mythical Morning **WINNER**

Hot Ones

The Philip DeFranco Show REACT

Red Table Talk

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

The Try Guys OVERALL Action or Sci-Fi

Huluween

Mordeo • CryptTV

Sam and Colby **WINNER**

Super Science Friends

Weird City Animated

Andrei Terbea **WINNER**

Danny Casale

gen:LOCK

illymation

TheOdd1sOut Breakout Creator

Danny Gonzalez

Joana Ceddia

LARRAY

Lizzy Capri

MrBeast **WINNER** Comedy

Anwar Jibawi

CalebCity

Gus Johnson

Hannah Stocking

Jack Douglass **WINNER** Documentary

The Brave • Great Big Story

BuzzFeed Unsolved Network

The Curse of Don’s Plum • New York Post

The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson **WINNER**

Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents First Person presented by GoPro HERO8 Black

David Dobrik **WINNER**

Emma Chamberlain

JablinskiGames

Simply Nailogical

Tana Mongeau International: Asia Pacific

ACAU Youtube (Korea)

Fischer’s-フィッシャーズ- (Japan) **WINNER**

Kento Bento (Hong Kong)

RackaRacka (Australia)

Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam) International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Fozi Mozi (Palestine)

L’atelier de Roxane (France)

MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria) **WINNER**

Mikecrack (Spain)

Stacia Mar (Russia) International: Latin America

Camila Loures (Brazil) **WINNER**

Enaldinho (Brazil)

enchufetv (Ecuador)

kevsho (Argentina)

Mis Pastelitos (Mexico) SERIES Indie Series

Beef in Brentwood

Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO

The Feels **WINNER**

Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood Scripted Series

Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers **WINNER**

Chicken Girls • Brat TV

How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV

Two Sides

You Decide • DeStorm Power Unscripted Series

Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa **WINNER**

I Spent a Day With… • Anthony Padilla

Middle Ground • Jubilee

Phone Swap

UNHhhh • WOWPresents SUBJECT Beauty

Brad Mondo

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Jeffree Star

Nikita Dragun **WINNER** Dance

Dytto **WINNER**

Kyle Hanagami

Matt Steffanina

Nicole Laeno

WilldaBeast Adams Fashion

bestdressed

Koleen Diaz

PatrickStarrr **WINNER**

Sierra Schultzzie

With Love, Leena Food

Binging with Babish **WINNER**

Food Fears • Good Mythical Morning

Gordon Ramsay

Rosanna Pansino

Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo Gaming

The Completionist

DashieGames

The Game Theorists **WINNER**

Girlfriend Reviews

PrestonPlayz Health and Wellness

Doctor Mike

The Fitness Marshall

Jay Shetty **WINNER**

Kati Morton

Prince Ea Kids and Family

Chad Wild Clay

Guava Juice

The Holderness Family

JoJo Siwa **WINNER**

The LaBrant Fam Lifestyle

Brent Rivera

Bretman Rock

Niki and Gabi

Rickey Thompson **WINNER**

Safiya Nygaard News

Business Insider Today

NowThis

The Philip DeFranco Show **WINNER**

Some More News

The Young Turks Pop Culture

Fan Survey • Teen Vogue

Hot Ones • First We Feast **WINNER**

IMDb Me • IMDb REACT

Sneaker Shopping • Complex Science and Education

AntsCanada

Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell

Mark Rober**WINNER**

Mind Field: Season 3 • Vsauce

SciShow Sports

Deestroying

Donut Media **WINNER**

Kristopher London

The NBA Storyteller

People Are Awesome Technology

iJustine

Marques Brownlee **WINNER**

Sara Dietschy

TechKaboom

Unbox Therapy SOCIAL VIDEO Live Streamer

DrLupo

Ninja **WINNER**

shroud

Tfue

Twitch Rivals MUSIC Breakthrough Artist

Conan Gray

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X **WINNER**

Lil Tecca

Lizzo PODCAST Podcast

H3 Podcast

Impaulsive **WINNER**

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash PERFORMANCE Acting

Annie LeBlanc – Chicken Girls

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero **WINNER**

DeStorm Power – You Decide

Raney Branch – Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Tim Manley – The Feels Collaboration

David Dobrik and Kylie Jenner – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!! • David Dobrik **WINNER**

Molly Burke and Dolan Twins – Blindfolded Skydiving w/ The Dolan Twins! • Molly Burke

PatrickStarrr and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL MAKEUP TUTORIAL • PatrickStarrr

Rebecca Zamolo and The Game Master Network – World’s Largest YOUTUBE Takeover In REAL LIFE at ViDCON! • Rebecca Zamolo

Sofie Dossi and Matt Steffanina – 7 Rings – Ariana Grande • Sofie Dossi Ensemble Cast

Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa

MrBeast

The Try Guys

The Valleyfolk

Vlog Squad • David Dobrik **WINNER** CRAFT Cinematography

Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim – Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo **WINNER**

Devin Graham – devinsupertramp

Jake Koehler – DALLMYD

Josh Cassidy – Deep Look

Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon Costume Design

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

Marc Littlejohn – Welcome to Daisyland

Morgan Christensen – Epic Rap Battles of History **WINNER**

Olivia Hines – Escape the Night: Season 4

Samantha Rhodes – Lindsey Stirling Directing

Brandon Rogers – Blame The Hero

Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade

David Dobrik – David Dobrik

Hannah Lehman – Two Sides **WINNER**

Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller – Lindsey Stirling Editing

David Dobrik – David Dobrik

Elle Mills – ElleOfTheMills

Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain

Marc Schneider, Alex “Sedge” Sedgwick, BanditRants – The Game Theorists

Steve Grubel – Escape the Night: Season 4 **WINNER** Visual and Special Effects

Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals

Caleb Natale – Caleb Natale

Jody Steel – Jody Steel

Kevin Parry – Kevin Parry

Martin R. – Buttered Side Down **WINNER** Writing

Alex Ernst – Alex Ernst

Jae Richards, Trey Richards – 4YE Comedy

Kyle Exum – Kyle Exum **WINNER**

Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin – Epic Rap Battles of History

Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges – Thomas Sanders SOCIAL GOOD Company or Brand

Ellen & Cheerios – DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler

WWE – Connor’s Cure – Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Zillow – Finding Home in America • ATTN: Creator

21 Savage – Leading by Example Foundation and Get Schooled

King Bach – RuJohn Foundation

Markiplier – My Friend’s Place Nonprofit or NGO

Explore.org

It Gets Better Project The Preliminary Awards winners: