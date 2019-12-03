‘9-1-1’ Fall Finale Tops Monday Ratings; ‘Making It’ Takes A Hit In Return

The fall finale of Fox’s 9-1-1 topped Monday’s primetime ratings with its “Christmas Spirit” episode, earning a 1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic with 6.74 million viewers. That marks a two-tenths increase for Ryan Murphy’s emergency-driven drama.

Over on NBC, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s Making It (0.5, 2.9M) returned for its second season, stepping in for Bluff City Law. The spirited DIY competition took a significant six-tenths hit from its series premiere last year.

NBC’s The Voice (1.1, 7.99M) also slipped a tenth but was Monday’s most-watched program, while ABC’s merry reality competition The Great Christmas Light Fight (0.7, 3.80M) returned lower in its Season 7 debut. Although a little dim, the reality series lit the way for The Good Doctor (0.9, 6.07M), which was on par with last week.

Elsewhere, everything was steady for Fox’s Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.42M) and the CW’s All American (0.2, 740,000) and Black Lightning (0.2, 580K).