9 Shot In “Ambush” During Music Video Shoot Near Houston

Houston Music Video Shooting. Police crime scene tape is shown in a parking lot after a deadly shooting Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Houston. Multiple people were wounded when a group filming a music video was “ambushed” on Friday near Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP

Two people were killed and at least seven others injured when gunmen opened fire on a rap music video shoot Friday night near Houston, Texas.

The gunfire erupted outside a warehouse complex in the 500 block of Smart Street around  9:30 p.m., according to the Houston Chronicle.

The victims were filming in a parking lot when they were ambushed, authorities said.

“We believe they were filming some type of music video when all of a sudden, basically, they were ambushed, we believe by individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots into the parking lot area,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters during a media briefing.

The sheriff’s department described the shooting as a “drive-by” on Twitter, and said details were “limited.”

The two people who died were identified Saturday as Gonzalo Gonzalez, 20, and Jonathan Jimenez, 22. Among the injured, one victim was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition. The injured ranged in age from 17 to 22.

Video posted online by CBS affiliate KHOU-TV showed at least 20 crime scene markers placed next to shell casings as investigators gathered evidence.

