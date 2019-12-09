9 Shot In “Ambush” During Music Video Shoot Near Houston

Two people were killed and at least seven others injured when gunmen opened fire on a rap music video shoot Friday night near Houston, Texas.

The gunfire erupted outside a warehouse complex in the 500 block of Smart Street around 9:30 p.m., according to the Houston Chronicle.

The victims were filming in a parking lot when they were ambushed, authorities said.

“We believe they were filming some type of music video when all of a sudden, basically, they were ambushed, we believe by individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots into the parking lot area,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters during a media briefing.

Update: we are now at 9 total gunshot wound victims: 2 were confirmed deceased at scene, 1 was critical, the others remain hospitalized. Anyone with info is urged to call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. https://t.co/f0AtkRMZGH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019

The sheriff’s department described the shooting as a “drive-by” on Twitter, and said details were “limited.”

The two people who died were identified Saturday as Gonzalo Gonzalez, 20, and Jonathan Jimenez, 22. Among the injured, one victim was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition. The injured ranged in age from 17 to 22.

Video posted online by CBS affiliate KHOU-TV showed at least 20 crime scene markers placed next to shell casings as investigators gathered evidence.