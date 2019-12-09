‘9-1-1’ Casts Sean Kleier; Jason Diaz Books ‘The 100’

Sean Kleier (Ant-Man and the Wasp) is set for a recurring role opposite Jennifer Love Hewitt and Bryan Safi in Fox’s hit first-responders drama series 9-1-1. Kleier will play Greg, who meets thru a dating app, Josh (Safi), a fellow 9-1-1 dispatcher and Maddie’s (Love Hewitt’s) best work friend. Safe to say in the world of 9-1-1, first dates never go as planned. 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are co-creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Minear serves as showrunner. Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall and series stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause also serve as executive producers. 9-1-1 recently aired its fall finale on December 2 and will return with new episodes in March. Kleier was last seen in the Marvel feature Ant-Man and the Wasp and next will be seen in a starring role in Lifetime movie Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer. He is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists.

Jason Diaz (The Handmaid’s Tale) has booked a recurring role on the upcoming seventh and final season of the CW’s sci-fi drama series The 100. Diaz will play Levitt, a brilliant mind who has always lived by the book, doing exactly what he’s told. But when life throws him a curveball, he’ll come to discover that there is a bit of an artist — and a rebel — buried within. Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, The 100 is from Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein. The series follows a group of post-apocalyptic survivors who are among the first people from a space habitat, the Ark, to return to Earth after a devastating nuclear apocalypse. Diaz’s previous TV credits include guest-starring roles on The Handmaid’s Tale, The Detective’s Club: New Orleans and Paranormal Witness. He’s with David Dean Management.