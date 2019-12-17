’60 Minutes’ Producer Sues CBS For Retaliation Over Her Complaints Of Boss Misconduct

Cassandra Vinograd, a London-based associate producer with 60 Minutes, has sued CBS Broadcasting for allegedly retaliating against her after she complained about the conduct of her boss.

According to the lawsuit, senior producer Michael Gavshon frequently consumed large amounts of alcohol, berated junior staffers and behaved erratically. On one occasion mentioned in the suit, Gavshon allegedly texted Vinograd a decades-old photograph showing Gavshon and a friend smiling and urinating on a fire. Gavshon followed that text with another message insisting he sent the image to Vinograd by mistake, instead of to his sister, the intended recipient.

Vinograd says that when she informed the human resources department at CBS about Gavshon’s behavior, they responded by ostracizing and punishing her.

CBS did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

“CBS remains committed to insulating and protecting powerful men – the ‘talent’ – at the expense of its female employees,” the complaint says. “Despite paying lip service about purging men that behave badly and assuring female employees that their voices will be heard, respected and protected, this case shows that nothing has changed and legitimate progress towards eliminating sexual harassment at CBS remains elusive.”

Senior executives at CBS News, the complaint alleges, “ratified his personal vendetta by willingly sending temporary associate producers to replace Cassie and work with Gavshon.”

The lawsuit treads on sensitive ground for CBS, which just completed its long-awaited merger with Viacom. CBS spent the latter months of 2018 and the better part of 2019 reshaping itself and purging several longtime veterans, including former 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager and CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose. A large part of the 29-page complaint lays out that corporate context, including the #MeToo movement’s rise in 2017 and the ouster of former CEO Les Moonves amid allegations of assault and misconduct by more than a dozen women.