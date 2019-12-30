‘SNF’ Gets Ratings Boost With San Francisco-Seattle Showdown; Fox’s ‘Flirty Dancing’ Waltzes To Noteworthy Debut

continued to reign on the last Sunday of 2019, with the San Francisco 49ers’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks and its playoff implications earning a 4.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting a whopping 17.35 million viewers.

The 49ers’ 26-21 victory on NBC clinched the NFC West title and a first-round bye, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason that begins next week. The game surged from last week’s Kansas City-Chicago game, growing eight tenths in the demo and almost 3 million viewers in the early Nielsen numbers.

As always, live NFL broadcasts (this week on NBC, CBS and Fox) will likely mean adjustments in the final stats.

Among the few originals on Sunday in primetime was Fox’s new dating reality series Flirty Dancing (1.0, 3.50M); it should be noted that Flirty Dancing aired live across all time zones, meaning the fast nationals will adjust. Hosted by Jenna Dewan, the series combines a blind date with choreographed dance routines.

Elsewhere, 60 Minutes (1.1, 7.61M) was up from last week as reruns roamed free across the other networks.