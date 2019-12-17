42West Hires Susie Arons As President Strategic Communications

EXCLUSIVE: Public relations exec Susie Arons has joined 42West as President, Strategic Communications.

In her new role, Arons will oversee the bi-coastal operations of the firm’s Strategic Communications division, which specializes in counsel, corporate positioning, brand enhancement, media relations and crisis management. Arons will be based in New York and report to Co-CEOs Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg. She joins a senior management team within the company that also includes Presidents of Entertainment Marketing Susan Ciccone and Tom Piechura. Arons’ expertise covers a wide array of fields including film, television, corporate and crisis communications, media training/messaging, brand building, film finance, product launches, live events and cause-related marketing.

Prior to 42West, Arons served as Managing Director of Rubinstein Strategic Communications since 2004. In that positon, her clients included Jimmy Iovine/Apple Music, A24 Films, AMC Networks, BMW, the ACLU, Amazon Studios, Child Mind Institute, Color Force, Focus Features, Jonah Hill, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Refinery29, Skydance Media, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Oliver Stone, SundanceTV, Marlo Thomas, Universal Music Group and Walmart, among many others.

Before joining Rubenstein, Arons worked with Radio City Entertainment/MSG and oversaw publicity for 300 annual music and entertainment events including the MTV Music Awards and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. She also serves as an adviser to sports betting platform SimpleBet and has been a member of the board of directors of the REED Foundation for Autism since 2004.

“Susie is one of the most well-respected public relations professionals in the industry, with a long track record of success in so many areas. We couldn’t be happier to bring her leadership and expertise into our company,” says Dart and Lundberg.

“It is not often that lightning strikes twice and you are given the chance to have a seat at the table with the best minds and best people in the business. But 15 years ago, Steven Rubenstein invited me to help him build an entertainment practice and generously provided me with the greatest opportunity and runway I could ever dream possible. Today, Leslee and Amanda, two of the most important and impactful leaders in the entertainment communications industry, have welcomed me to join them and their iconic team as 42West continues its latest trajectory skyward, evolving the strategic landscape to elevate film, television, content creators, talent, new assets, and events. I am forever grateful to my Rubenstein family and colleagues, and beyond excited to join these power women and my new colleagues,” says Arons.