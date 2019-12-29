Domestic Box Office Finally Clicks Past $11B Thanks To Great Holiday Stretch With ‘Rise Of Skywalker’

Well, that took some time.

Finally, the 2019 domestic box office –which was loaded with mega Disney IP such as the second-highest grossing domestic title of all-time Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M), along with the Burbank, CA studio owning seven of the top ten pics of the year (all in excess of $362M-plus) –has crossed $11 billion. That’s the fifth time the U.S./Canada B.O. has crossed that mark consecutively since 2015 when Star Wars: Force Awakens opened. Shockingly throughout the year, despite all the big franchises, the 2019 stateside ticket sales continued to pace behind 2018, which set a record year at the B.O. (sans Star Wars in Q4) with $11.88 billion. Through this past weekend, the current domestic B.O. counts $11.26B for the period of Jan. 1-Dec. 29, -4.4% when compared to the same frame in 2018.

Last year we crossed the $11B mark in early December taking 343 days, a record pace. This year we hit the mark in 360 days, a day sooner than 2016 crossed $11B.

Disney

Per ComScore, the domestic B.O. crossed $11B on Thursday, just prior to the weekend with all titles (led by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a $72M second weekend) ringing up an estimated $195.8M in the post Christmas 3-day, +4% from a year ago. Disney-Fox product accounted for 53% of this past weekend’s receipts totaling $104.1M.

Overall, Comscore is projecting $11.4B for 2019, which would be 4% behind 2018. That’s poised to be the second-highest annual domestic box office gross ever behind 2018.

And that’s nothing to complain about.