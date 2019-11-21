‘Joker’ & ‘Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Atlanta co-star Zazie Beetz, has signed with CAA. The actress can currently be seen starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Frances Conroy in blockbuster Joker, which recently became the first R-rated film to cross $1 billion at the box office.

Beetz received an Emmy nomination for supporting actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Vanessa, the on-again-off-again girlfriend of Donald Glover’s character in FX’s hit comedy series Atlanta. She most recently appeared on television in an episode of The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access.

On the film side, Beetz also can be seen in the thriller Wounds opposite Armie Hammer, which Annapurna premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. She stars alongside Kristen Stewart in political thriller Seberg, which opens December 19. Additionally, she will be one of the lead voices alongside Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom and Ken Jeong in the animation feature Extinct, from China Lion, HB Wink, Huayi Tencent Entertainment Ltd, Tolerable Entertainment and Timeless Films.

Beetz, whose recent film credits also included Deadpool 2 and Lucy in the Sky, is announcing with Natasha Lyonne the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards later this morning.

The actress, who had been with Gersh, continues to be repped by Grandview and attorneys David Weber and Shelby Weiser at Sloane, Offer, Weber, & Dern.