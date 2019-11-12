YouTube Uploads Shana Tepper As Head Of Entertainment Communications

Shana Tepper has joined YouTube as Head of Entertainment Communications. Starting today she will lead all press and communications strategies for the global slate of YouTube Original Series and specials focused on personalities, artists and learning.

Based in Los Angeles, she will work closely with Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube.

“Having masterfully elevated the profile for several networks and smash series, Shana’s arrival at YouTube is key as we focus on creating a hit slate of global series and specials,” Daniels said.

Tepper joins YouTube from Viacom, where she most recently served as VP Communications for Comedy Central and Paramount Network. Her arrival follows the announcement in May that all new YouTube Originals will have free windows for viewing with ads. Overall, total views for YouTube full slate grew more than 40% over last year.

