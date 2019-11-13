‘Your Honor’: Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks & Jimi Stanton To Guest Star In Showtime Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (SHAMELESS) and Jimi Stanton (The Punisher) are set for guest star in Your Honor, Showtime’s limited series starring Bryan Cranston.

Produced by CBS TV Studios and King Size Productions based on the hot Israeli drama format Kvodo, the legal thriller hails from Peter Moffat, whose BAFTA-winning Criminal Justice was the basis for HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series The Night Of, and The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King.

A legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society, Your Honor stars Cranston as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Carmen Ejogo, Hunter Doohan, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D’Elia co-star with Hope Davis and Michael Stuhlbarg. Production is underway in the Big Easy.

Toussaint plays Sarah LeBlanc, the Chief Justice at the criminal court where Michael Desiato (Cranston) is a judge. She respects his methodical ways and his commitment to justice but often finds herself at odds with him as she tries to move cases quickly through the overloaded criminal justice system.

Stanton is Carlo Baxter, the eldest son of Jimmy Baxter (Stuhlbarg) who is destined to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps, and Hanks plays Carlo’s best friend, Joey Maldini, who has criminal plans of his own.

Moffat serves as showrunner and executive producer and has written multiple episodes of Your Honor, including the first one. Edward Berger is directing the first three episodes and executive producing. Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg of Scripted World and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment also serve as EPs. Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach created the Israeli series on which Your Honor is based.\

