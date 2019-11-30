‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage Joins Jane Fonda Climate Protest March In DC

Actress and activist Jane Fonda during the "Fire Drill Fridays" protest, calling on Congress for action to address climate change, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A half-century after throwing her attention-getting celebrity status into Vietnam War protests, Fonda is now doing the same in a U.S. climate movement where the average age is 18. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Actress Jane Fonda’s ongoing climate change protests in Washington, DC this week saw support from her grandchildren, both real-life and from the movies.

Fonda was joined Friday by Iain Armitage, star of CBS television’s Young Sheldon and HBO’s Big Little Lies, and her own grandchildren, Malcolm and Viva. Fonda and Armitage worked together on the 2017 movie Our Souls at Night, in which he played her grandson, Jamie.

Fonda has been part of the DC protests for some time, moving to the nation’s capital, being arrested several times, and showcasing the weekly effort on Twitter via an official account, Fire Drill Fridays.

This week’s edition saw a video posted that showcased Fonda marching alongside Armitage carrying a banner, “We Demand a Green New Deal.” Armitage also spoke at the event and later used his personal Twitter account to share a photo of himself, Fonda and others standing in front of the US Capitol building.

Comedian Paul Scheer (Veep and The Good Place) also joined the protests Friday, and was reportedly one of 38 people arrested. Other celebrities who have taken part in various weeks include Marg Helgenberger, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, June Diane Raphel, and Catherine Keener.

Friday’s protest marked the first time in four weeks that the 81-year-old Fonda wasn’t arrested. She has vowed not to get arrested again until Dec. 20, which would allow her to avoid jail time and stop her leadership of the protests.

Fonda said she will continue hosting the Fire Drill Friday events at least until early next year.