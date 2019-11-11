‘You’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set As Penn Badgley Stalker Drama Moves To Netflix

Netflix has an after-Christmas present for fans of the Penn Badgley drama You. Season 2 of the former Lifetime series will premiere on December 26, exclusively on the streaming service. Check out the new key art below.

You follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Badgley). In the freshman season, which was based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel and aired on Lifetime, Goldberg becomes obsessed with his customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), using social media and the Internet to stalk her.

The show’s sophomore run is based loosely on the author’s second book in the series, titled Hidden Bodies, and will stream under the Netflix Originals banner. It will follow Goldberg to Los Angeles, where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef that isn’t into social media like his previous leading lady.

James Scully and Jenna Ortega also have booked key roles in Season 2, with Ambyr Childers has been promoted to series regular and Carmela Zumbado joining as a regular. Chris D’Elia, Adwin Brown, Robin Lord Taylor, Marielle Scott , Melanie Field, Magda Apanowicz, Danny Vasquez and Charlie Barnett are set to recur in Season 2.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo and Marcos Siega are executive producers.

Here is the Season 2 key art: