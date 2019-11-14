‘X-Men’ Star Tye Sheridan To Front Quibi Survival Thriller ‘Wireless’ Exec Produced By Steven Soderbergh

X-Men and Ready Player One star Tye Sheridan is to front a survival thriller for Quibi exec produced by Steven Soderbergh.

The shortform platform run by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman has ordered Wireless, created and exec produced by newcomers Zach Wechter and Jack Seidman, the pair behind short film Pocket.

The series follows a self-obsessed college student (Sheridan) stranded in the Colorado mountains, whose only hope for survival is the tool he has spent his whole life learning to use: his smartphone. Wireless is a survival thriller set inside the car he crashed and the quickly dying phone that now is his lifeline.

Soderbergh will exec produce alongside Michael Sugar, Cathy Konrad and Danny Sherman. Wechter will direct the series, which begins production this week. Christian Heuer, Pickpocket, Treeline Film and Propagate produce.

“Wireless explores the personal relationship we all have with our devices and brings life-and-death stakes to the choices we make in the digital world,” Wechter said. “We’ve been designing stories specifically to be viewed on phones with our mobile filmmaking collective Pickpocket, and I couldn’t be more excited to have partners as dedicated to experimenting in the form as we are in Quibi, and the rest of our incredible collaborators on this project.”

“When I saw their short, Pocket, I thought, ‘Could be fun to do something with these filmmakers,’ and when I talked to Jeffrey Katzenberg I thought, ‘Could be fun to do something with Quibi,'” Soderbergh said. “That my musings became a reality with Wireless is surprising, exciting and further proof of my insane good fortune.”

Said exec producer Konrad: “Wireless has found the perfect home on the Quibi platform. It’s been exciting to open up and explore cinematically how to tell this super fresh and modern story utilizing this incredible format, which will surely hook audiences into a next level viewing experience.”

Added Sheridan: “I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this project. It’s a completely new way of storytelling, a format that is the first of its kind, and I truly believe that it will establish an important new language and pave the way for many more like it in the future.”

Sheridan is represented by WME, Mosaic and Stone Genow. Wechter is repped by UTA and Thruline Entertainment. Seidman is with Thruline Entertainment.