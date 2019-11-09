Woody Allen & Amazon Reach Settlement In $68M Lawsuit From ‘Manhattan’ Director

With a new film picking up box office steam overseas, Woody Allen has ended his $68 million lawsuit against Amazon.

The Jeff Bezos-founded studio and the Oscar-winning director filed paperwork late last night ending the nearly year-old legal action. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but sources close to the situation tell me, “there were no winners in this in the end.”

The breach-of-contract suit stemmed from Amazon’s cancellation of Allen’s four-picture deal in the heart of the #MeToo movement. Allen sued in February, claiming Amazon unilaterally backed out of the deal because of allegations by his estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow, that he had molested her when she was seven-years-old. Allen has long denied the charges and has faced no criminal actions stemming from investigations of her claim.

The Allen lawsuit claimed Amazon knew of the allegations and owed him $68 million in guaranteed payments. The studio cancelled the release of his 2018 film, A Rainy Day in New York, and dropped plans for three more.