WME Adds Top Basketball Coach And Front Office Rep Bret Just To Sports Department

Bret Just, who has been instrumental in brokering jobs for NBA and college coaches and front office executives, is joining WME’s Sports department.

“We have long admired Bret for the business he has built. There is simply no one with his reputation, level of relationships and caliber of clients in the basketball coaching and front office executive space,” said a statement Friday from WME’s heads of sports talent Jordan Bazant and Karen Brodkin. “As we look to continue to expand our coaching business, Bret will be an important part of its growth, and we look forward to the experience and insights Bret will bring to our colleagues and clients.”

Just, who had been at CAA, has worked with several prominent head basketball coaches and front office executives, including college coaches Andy Enfield of USC, Frank Martin of South Carolina, and Brad Underwood of Illinois; NBA coach James Borrego of the Charlotte Hornets; and Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman.

Just will be based in the WME offices in Chicago.