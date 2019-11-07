William Wintersole Dies: Veteran Actor On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Was 88

William Wintersole, who played the role of Mitchell Sherman on daytime drama The Young and the Restless for more than 20 years, died Tuesday at his Los Angeles home at age 88. He passed from complications of cancer, according to his daughter.

Wintersole also played Ted Ballantine on General Hospital in the 1980s, and had appearances on I Dream of Jeannie, Kojak, Little House on the Prairie, Quincy, Bonanza, Star Trek and The Fugitive during his career.

An Ohio native, Wintersole was born on July 30, 1931, and began his acting career in the 1960s.

He is survived by his life partner, Marlene Silverstein, and daughters Tiffany Harmon and Katherine Ramsey. He had three granddaughters, Kristy, Amy and Jill, and one great granddaughter, Abby.