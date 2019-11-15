Will Arnett To Host Quibi Comedy Series ‘Memory Hole’ From ‘Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj’ Writer Scott Vrooman

EXCLUSIVE: Will Arnett is to host an irreverent comedy series for Quibi from Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj writer Scott Vrooman.

The short-form platform has ordered Memory Hole, which will be fronted by the Arrested Development star. Created by Vrooman, the show will explore the archives of the most cringe-worthy events in pop culture. The first season will be laser focused on Canada with Canadian Arnett skewering a myriad of topics most people forgot or never even knew existed.

The series will be produced by Shout! Studios, Vrooman’s Do Things! Inc and Arnett’s Electric Avenue in association with Quibi.

Tim Fornara, who produced TruTV’s Comedy Knockout, will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Arnett, Vrooman, Brent Haynes, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos also exec produce with Amy Kim and Jaime Burke as producers.

It is Arnett’s second project with the short-form platform; last month he signed up to exec produce Your Daily Horoscope for Quibi’s Daily Essentials strand. The show, which is also exec produced by Tom Werner, is a collaboration between Quibi and ATTN and combines astrology, humor and adult animation into a daily offering that will deliver personalized horoscopes.

Elsewhere, Arnett is hosting Fox’s Lego Masters, from Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Brad Pitt’s Plan B, and was part of a group that sold comedy Friends and Family to NBC with a put pilot commitment.

“I’m excited to be a part of this show, in which we help people remember things they tried to forget,” said Arnett.

“I’m grateful to Quibi for the opportunity to share my grim fascination with old TV and movie oddities. I’m also super excited to work with my fellow Canadian Will Arnett, and looking forward to long conversations with him about the weather in Celsius,” added Vrooman.

“We are delighted to partner with Quibi, Scott, and Will Arnett to open the Memory Hole. Since our best scientists have let us down on the promise of time travel, this is clearly the next best way to examine history’s most ill-conceived pop-culture moments,” said Brent Haynes, Head of TV Development at Shout! Studios. “As we continue to expand our reach into development and production for original content, Memory Hole exemplifies the type of modernized nostalgia Shout Studios is focusing on sharing with the planet,” added Shout’s founders and CEOs Bob Emmer and Garson Foos.