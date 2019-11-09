‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Has Emergency Surgery, Vanna White Will Host Show

Pat Sajak and Vanna White inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame at the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame Awards at the Encore Wynn Hotel on Monday, April 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

The long-running syndicated game show Wheel of Fortune had to cancel its Thursday taping because of emergency surgery for host Pat Sajak, who underwent successful surgery to correct a blocked intestine. Taping resumed today and veteran sidekick Vanna White assumed the hosting duties.

Sajak is said to be resting comfortably and it is anticipated he will return to the show soon.

The syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune has been hosted continuously by Sajak and White since its inception in 1982. It is the longest-running syndicated game show in the US, with 7,000 episodes taped and aired as of May 10, 2019.

The loss of Sajak casts yet another shadow over the syndicated game show market. Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is battling pancreatic cancer and has hinted he may not be able to go on much longer, although he is still hosting the show.