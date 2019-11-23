‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Loses Her Prizes By Using A Conjunction In Answer

A slip of the tongue cost a contestant on Wheel of Fortune a small fortune.

On Thursday night’s show, contestant Kristen Shaw solved a crossword puzzle challenge. But because she inserted the word “and” in her answer, she violated the rules of the game. Her answer was “Right, football, left and Sally.”

The use of the “and” proved fatal.

The New York Post reported host Pat Sajak’s explanation. “Most times I caution people not to add anything, and you maybe didn’t even hear yourself say it but you threw an ‘and’ in there with the last thing and we have to go by the rules,” host Pat Sajak explained.

Because of her error, Shaw didn’t get the $1,950 in winning and an $8,000 trip to Nashville. Instead, the night’s winner was contestant Bryan Idler.

A spokesperson for the show told Fox News that rules are rules.

“Our long-standing rule is that in order to have a correct puzzle solve, a contestant must say only what is on the board without adding words. Contestants are thoroughly briefed prior to the show, and Pat often reminds them of this rule when solving a puzzle in this particular category.”