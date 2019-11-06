Werner Herzog’s ‘Nomad’ To Get Theatrical Release Via Music Box Films

Music Box Films has acquired U.S. rights to Werner Herzog’s , the filmmaker’s latest documentary the bowed earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival and later played Telluride. A spring 2020 theatrical release is planned.

When famed In Patagonia writer and adventurer Bruce Chatwin was dying in 1989, he gave Herzog the rucksack he’d carried on his travels around the world. Thirty years later, Herzog carries the rucksack on his own epic journey, inspired by their shared passion for the nomadic life, making and documenting his discoveries and the characters he met along the way.

Music Box Films previously distributed Dmitry Vasyukov and Herzog’s 2013 documentary Happy People: A Year in the Taiga.

The Nomad deal was negotiated by Music Box president William Schopf and Sideways Films’ Kazz Basma.